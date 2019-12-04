After Escaping India, Nithyananda Founds A 'Hindu Nation Kailaasa'

The self- styled godman Nithyananda has reportedly ‘found’ his own ‘nation’ called Kailaasa.

Reports suggest that the nation is located on a private island he allegedly bought from Ecuador. Nithyananda fled India after a rape case was registered against him. The trial for the case which was registered in 2010 began in 2018.

Nithyananda has also launched a website for Kailaasa where he claims it to be ‘the greatest Hindu nation’. The country has its own passport and a flag called Rishabha Dhvaja which features Nithyananda himself, along with Nandi, the vehicle of Shiva. The website has also called for donations for the country and an opportunity to gain citizenship.