20 Posters From #CAAProtests That The Internet Loves

Protests took place in Delhi, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Aligarh, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow among others.

As protests erupted across India, people have been voicing their dissent and concerns over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 as well as the National Register of Citizens. Protests took place in Delhi, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Aligarh, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow among others.

Here are some of the posters from protests all over India that have won the internet:

Photo: Twitter/@so_radhikal

Photo: Twitter/@mansi_bhatia06

Photo: Twitter/@Vidyut

Photo: Twitter/@krownnist

Photo: Twitter/Jagdish Solanki

Photo: Twitter/@srivastayp

Photo: Twitter/Dr Shahid Siddiqui

Photo: Twitter/Shasvathi Siva

Photo: Twitter/Yoshita Sengupta

Photo: Sugandha Mukherjee

Photo: Instagram/@paisebewithyou

Photo: Twitter-@Shoe_tea

Photo: Twitter-@Amulyadinesh1

Photo: Twitter/@Ambreenriaz_

Photo: Twitter/Snehangshu Bhattacharya

Photo: Twitter/Amit Mishra

Photo: Twitter/@FahadTISS

Some of the protests in cities including Lucknow and Delhi turned violent, with the police resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas shells. The protests began in Assam after the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with members from various student bodies held protests, some of which turned violent. The protests gained momentum over the rest of the country after the Delhi Police entered Jamia Millia Islamia University’s library, hostels and mosque, to tamp down on students who had been protesting outside.

Mobile internet services and SMS remained suspended in Lucknow on December 21. After the death of two people, internet services in Mangaluru, Dakshin Kannada were suspended for 48 hours. Students in Mumbai have called for another rally on December 27.

