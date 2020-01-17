Sex Education S2 Review: Would 100% Recommend This NSFW Show About Teens To Adult Men

If there ever was a show that could trigger mass hysteria within the sanskari (and sexually repressed) folds of Indian society, it would be Netflix’s Sex Education. Curiously enough, the first season of the show escaped the usual calls of ‘boycott’ from this lot. Perhaps the word ‘education’ was too confusing? Jury’s still out on this one.

This NSFW British high school drama-comedy series (that seemingly borrows its sensibilities from America) is funny, shockingly empathetic when it comes to dealing with sexual problems, and wholly unapologetic about all things sex. In short, it displays complete unwillingness to take into account the very many feelings of the self-appointed guardians of desi culture. Who, to put things in perspective, have for the last two years, been trying hard to overcome the visuals of a female masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding (2018). But enough foreplay, onto the main bit.

Sex Education Season 2 begins where Season 1 ended. With Otis Milburn’s (Asa Butterfield) masturbating in his bedroom.

Most of the first episode, in fact, is an ode to Otis’ new-found ability to ‘wank’, as the Brits call it. And only those who haven’t seen the first season of Laurie Nunn’s eccentric, outrageous but endearing roller-coaster of a show, are likely to be surprised. In the very first episode of the first season, slut shaming, masturbation (or the inability to do it), confusion over sexual orientation and masking it by dating the opposite sex, an unusually large penis, detailed labelling of the female reproductive system and a whole lot more, makes the cut. In comparison, Otis’ inability to stop masturbating is S2, E1, comes across as pretty tame.

In fact, for the most part, Season 2 seems to be holding itself back. Where Season 1 was a wild, bumpy joyride of straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual teens trying to live their best life, Season 2 is more of see-saw that blends teenage love stories with sexual health PSAs, with less success than before. It’s still outrageous, still endearing for the most part, but sadly, not as funny.

A brief summary of the first season, in case you missed it: Two teens, Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey), start a sex clinic for their batchmates, navigating their way through high school’s sexual histrionics (viewer discretion advised for Indian parents). Together they ‘shrink’ their way through sexual trials of the teens, teaching not only the audience about sexual health, but also the audience. For instance: Vaginismus. Look it up.

But as the school year progresses, keeping up the clinic along with the drama in their own lives, gets increasingly difficult.

Season 2 falls through the same cracks as most returning popular series do. The showrunners clearly took note of all the characters who connected with the audience in S1: Otis, with his inability to be at peace with his own body, his mother — Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) — a sex and relationship therapist, whose refusal to filter her comments deserves a stand-up special of its own, Otis’ out and proud gay best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) who is so completely owns his role, someone should give him a spin-off of his own, and of course Maeve, with her complex trailer park toughness and instant bond with the viewers.

Unfortunately, in their attempt to make the show more about thee journeys of these characters, they’ve lost much of the quirkiness and hilarity a large pool of hormonally charged teens bring to the playing field.

But in case you were wondering about the education part amidst all the sex: asexuality, Chlamydia and the general ignorance surrounding STDs, anal douching for gay teens, how navigating bisexuality can different for different genders, how to make your girlfriend orgasm, the need to talk to teens openly about sex, make the cut this season. But perhaps most importantly, perhaps these teens might end up teaching at least some adults how to seek consent. And proceed when the response is clearly enthusiastic. Because a ‘feeble no’, a ‘maybe’, or silence is NOT ‘yes’.

In a society where sex is only openly referred to in drawing rooms under one circumstance: to check if a married couple is fulfilling their obligation towards the national population, it would be interesting to note how they react to a show that not only talks about straight and LGBTQ sex, but also indulges in it.