These Indian Films Will Stream At 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival', Starting Tonight

The chatter around the world’s first online streaming festival is suprisingly low. A joint initiative between Tribeca and YouTube, with reported title contributions from the most prestigious film festivals like Cannes, Venice, Berlinale, the line-up for We Are One: A Global Film Festival looks oddly colourless.

Few A-list titles from the international circuit will be premiering on YouTube, but the first-of-its-kind event has four exciting films from India contributed by the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

1. Eeb Allay Ooo!

Prateek Vats’ fantastic debut feature has widely been regarded as one of the best and the bravest Hindi films to have come out in the last two years. Based around the odd job of a monkey repeller in Lutyen’s area of the national capital, the film features a breathtaking central performance from Shardul Bhardwaj, who is supported ably by a stellar supporting cast. The film will be available for a week.

Streams on May 30 at 4.30 pm IST

2. Nasir

Arun Karthick’s film was recently made available to the members of the MAMI Year Round Programme. Charting the life of an Indian muslim in a hostile political climate, the film has earned a good word of mouth amongst cinephiles. The film will be available for a week.

Streams on June 6 at 7 pm IST

3. Natkhat

Vidya Balan’s short film outing with debutante director Shaan Vyas, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, will premiere at the online film festival. Balan, who stars in one of this year’s most keenly anticipated movies, the Shakuntala Devi biopic, will get her first taste at an international audience with this. The film will be available only once, at the time of premiere.

Streams on June 2 at 4.30 pm IST

4. Awake

Acting coach Atul Mongia’s directorial debut is a short film that, according to IMDB, is “an intimate bittersweet drama that through the mundanity of an everyday relationship, explores the fine line between love and control”.

Streams on June 7, 7pm IST

You can stream all these movies here on the WeAreOne website.