Priyanka Chopra Will Work With 'Endgame' Directors & 'Robb Stark' In Amazon Series

Amazon has announced a global spy mini-series that will be helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. Madden is best known for playing Robb Stark in HBO series Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Bodyguard. Chopra broke out into USA’s consciousness with ABC’s Quantico, and acting parts in Hollywood films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.

Chopra took to Twitter to announce the news, after which she was congratulated by Nick Jonas. The show is reported to be a globe-trotting spy thriller, one that will have narratives from America, Italy and India. The Indian leg of the show will be helmed by DK Krishna and Raj Nidimoru, who were the showrunners for the widely successful series – The Family Man, that released in 2019. Chopra and Madden will star in the ‘mother-ship’ show in the US, that will cross-cut with the rest of the shows in local languages (Italian and Hindi).

This is an interesting format, something Amazon has already experimented with in McMafia. A show about a London-based crime family, the show cuts between parts of Russia and Mumbai, where Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays their Indian liaison. The show’s working title is Citadel, according to The Wrap. Russo brothers will direct episodes, and also serve as executive producers on all episodes. The episodes will be written by Josh Appelbaum (Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol), Jeff Pinkner (Jumanji 2), and Scott Rosenberg (Con Air).

Chopra’s last outing was Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and this will be an exciting project to look forward to. She was in talks with Barry Levinson to produce and act in a film on Rajneesh and Ma Anand Sheela. She was also in talks to star alongside Chris Pratt in the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking, but there’s no confirmation whether that film has been indefinitely delayed or shelved.