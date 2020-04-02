Here Are 10 Streaming Titles To Help You Cope During Lockdown In April

Who would have imagined a time like this where you would resent sitting at home and browsing through streaming platforms. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara‘s charming spontaneity has begun to feel stale, and all the WOW moments from Avengers: Endgame now only evoke a… hmmm. You could obviously go back to the classics like The Sopranos, Wire… more than enough to keep you occupied during the lockdown, but what about some new stuff in April?

Believe it or not, as the theatres will continue to look (very likely) barren through this month, so here are some great titles to stream over the month. It’s a good mix of the latest Fahadh Fasil-starrer to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s next… to Chris Hemsworth’s next, where he exchanges barbs with Randeep Hooda.

Get set and mark your streaming calendars for the month of April:

1. Trance (Malayalam), April 1 — Amazon Prime

Anything Fahadh Faasil touches these days, watch… you must. In spite of the mixed reviews of Anwar Rasheed’s film about an atheist hired to pose a Christian pastor, Trance should be something worth checking out.

2. Rocketman (English), April 2 — Amazon Prime

Dexter Fletcher’s Elton John biopic might have gone under the radar because Bohemian Rhapsody’s mega success, however, the film has a compelling central performance by Taron Egerton.

3. Money Heist (Spanish), S04 April 3 — Netflix

Spain’s most successful export on a streaming platform, has entered its fourth season. Money Heist or Le Casa De Papel (in Spanish) has become a phenomenon of sorts, taking the genre of the ‘robbery film’ and subverting it to string together into a series that is, at the very least, compelling.

4. Shikara (Hindi), April 4 — Amazon Prime

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ode to the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1989 wasn’t the best reviewed film in recent times, and yet no review was completely dismissive of the film. Featuring newcomers and music from Rahman’s collective, Qutb-E-Krupa, this film might just be worth checking out!

5. Run (English), April 12 — Hotstar

Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s next. Starring Merritt Wever and Domnhall Gleeson. Enough said.

6. Mrs America (English), April 15 — Hotstar

Cate Blanchett is leading a cast of Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson and Elizabeth Banks among others, in this miniseries about the woman who led backlash against America’s equal rights movement. Featuring real-life persons like Phyllis SchaFly (Blanchett) and Gloria Steinem (Byrne) it will be interesting to see Blanchett makes a meal of her twisted part… something she does so often.

7. Four More Shots Please!, (Hindi) April 17 — Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime’s show about four urban women R.E.C.L.A.I.M.I.N.G their place in the world… got mixed reviews. But going by its second season, a lot of people watched the show. Hopefully this second season, featuring the primary cast Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Manavi Gagroo and Bani J, will find even more takers.

8. Defending Jacob (English), April 24 — Apple TV

Even though Apple TV hasn’t penetrated the Indian market the way it would like to, however, Defending Jacob is one show to be looked at… and not just because Captain America is in it. Directed by Morten Tyldum (of ‘The Imitiation Game’ fame), the miniseries reunites Chris Evans with his Knives Out co-star, Jaeden Martell, along with Michelle Dockery.

9. Extraction (English), April 24 — Netflix

From one Avenger to another, Chris Hemsworth is all set to star in the Netflix original set in the subcontinent. Co-produced by the Russo brothers, Hemsworth shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, set around an ‘extraction’ operation, which was only recently shot in India.

10. Never Have I Ever (English), April 27 — Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s latest series about a first-generation Indian American teenager, Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is set to join the ranks of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, about high school bunny love. However, just like The Mindy Project and Master of None, this could have some sharp commentary on the Indian American experience.