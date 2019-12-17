Was Sushant Singh Removed From 'Savdhaan India' For Attending #CAA Protests?

Actor and Savdhaan India‘s host, Sushant Singh, has been shown the door by the makers of the show. On Tuesday morning, Singh took to Twitter to share the news that he had been let go, and it happened merely a day after he attended the #CAA Protests in Mumbai. The protests saw Mumbaikars turn up at the Kalina campus of Mumbai University, to protest Delhi police’s crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — ______ ____ sushant singh ______ ____ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh was quoted as follows, “Well, I got to know last night only that my contract is being terminated. I wasn’t given a particular reason, and I don’t even want to speculate. It can be a coincidence that it happened on the same day as my presence at the protest. I really don’t know the reason, but the channel has the right to change the host.”

When asked if it had something to do with Singh attending the #CAAProtests at Kalina, he responded by saying – “As for fear of losing work, I cannot comment on others’ choices. But for me, I have a very simple principle. I sell my talent, not my conscience. When my kids grow up and ask me what I was doing when students were being tortured, I should have an answer.”

When someone replied to Singh’s tweet asking him if the decision was fuelled by his participation in the protests, he casually brushed it off saying that it was a ‘small price’ to pay. As the CINTAA General Secretary, Singh was particularly vocal during the #MeToo movement, where he spoke out against the powerful accused men. In the case of Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar, Singh went so far to apologise on behalf of the earlier CINTAA committee, saying that everything that should have been done in the case, hadn’t been done.

At a time, when most Bollywood actors are either silent or tweeting carefully crafted messages condemning the violence against the Jamia students, Sushant Singh’s case might make many young celebrities say ‘I told you so…’

Fellow actor Manav Kaul shared the news about Singh by saying – “People are cursing many celebs for not raising any voice. But we all know the consequences of what may happen to them. And will you stand by those celebs when they are robbed of their work?”

The actor, who has starred in films ranging from Mansoor Khan’s Josh to Kabeer Kaushik’s Sehar, is best known for his role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. In that film, Singh played the role of Sukhdev. In fact, he even invoked the film by saying that ‘how would I face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru?’