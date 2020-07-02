Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara To Tom Hanks' Greyhound: What To Stream In July

And just like that, we’re in the second half of 2020. The pandemic situation is still pretty grave, which means we’re still captive to the many streaming platforms. And, the streaming world is acquiring some interesting, top-of-the-line projects in the coming months, something we got a hint of in Disney+Hotstar’s announcement of seven films to stream in the coming months.

Assuming you’ve already caught up with Athlete A, a compelling documentary on the sexual predators in the coaching staff of the US Gymnastics team, and the mind-bending finale of Dark Season 3, here’s everything to look forward to in the month of July.

Netflix

1. Homemade – June 30

Released only two days ago, this anthology of quarantine stories is filmed by some of the most acclaimed directors in the international festivals circuit. Ranging between 4-11 minutes, there are 17 short films featuring names like of Lady Lj (Les Miserables), Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman), Pablo Lorrain (Jackie), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), Nadine Labaki (Capernaum) and Gurinder Chadha (Blinded By The Light).

2. The Old Guard – July 10

From an ultra-indie series to this as-mainstream-as-it-can get film starring Charlize Theron, Mathias Schoenharts, Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Old Guard is based on a comic book of the same name, featuring a group of immortal mercenaries fighting for their freedom.

3. Cursed – July 17

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford is the protagonist in Frank Miller’s reimagining the Arthurian legend, seen through the eyes of a young girl called Nimue, destined to become the powerful ‘Lady Of The Lake’.

Amazon Prime

4. Breathe: Into The Shadows – July 10

Abhishek Bachchan’s involvement in the show’s second season, whose first season was shouldered by Madhavan, has generated some intrigue. A clean-shaven Bachchan (reminiscent of his early films) plays a psychiatrist, whose daughter is taken hostage and Bachchan is instructed to carry out a series of murders as ransom. With Amit Sadh reprising his role as a tormented cop, one can definitely look forward to Bachchan’s streaming debut.

5. Just Mercy – July 21

Michael B Jordan’s prestige drama around a black lawyer called Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) defending a wrongly convicted Walter McMillan (Jamie Foxx) is significantly more than just another courtroom drama underlining the racist oppression in America.

Disney+Hotstar

6. Hamilton – July 3

The Broadway sensation finally gets a digital release for the world to see as Lin Manuel Miranda merges hip-hop and history in an unforgettable live storytelling experience.

7. Dil Bechara – July 24

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film will stream for free for everyone. A remake of Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, Rajput’s final film stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan in significant roles. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was stuck in a production limbo for nearly a year after which it finally got picked up to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

A story of love, hope, and endless memories.

Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever.#DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. pic.twitter.com/hG5VMW3WAZ — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 25, 2020

Apple TV

8. Greyhound – July 10

Written by and starring Tom Hanks, this film follows a US Navy Commander defending a merchant navy convoy from submarines months after US officially entered the WW II in 1942, during the Battle of the Atlantic. Directed by Aaron Schneider, the film was slated for a theatrical release in April, but will now stream on Apple TV.