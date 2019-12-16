  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
  4. ‘Start Or The End?’: *Some* Bollywood Stars Denounce Delhi Police Brutality Against Jamia Students

'Start Or The End?': *Some* Bollywood Stars Denounce Delhi Police Brutality Against Jamia Students

On Sunday evening, students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent after Delhi Police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University, firing shells of tear gas. They allegedly beat even those students who were inside the campus library and mosque. According to The Indian Express, the police action was a result of approximately 1000 protesters clashing with the police and six buses and 50 vehicles set on fire on Mathura Road, New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar and Sarai Julena.

Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar who accused Delhi Police of entering the college campus without permission, condemned the attacks, adding that over 200 students had been injured in the violence.

Usually choosing to be ‘apolitical’ during most times, this time some in Bollywood haven’t shied away from denouncing Delhi Police’s brutal attack on the Jamia students. A peek at everyone who hasn’t self-censored:

Even Hollywood actor John Cusack has tweeted out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The CAA protests have since spread to Delhi University, and several other colleges/universities across the country.

Trending
photos
×Close
×Close