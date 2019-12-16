'Start Or The End?': *Some* Bollywood Stars Denounce Delhi Police Brutality Against Jamia Students

On Sunday evening, students protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent after Delhi Police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University, firing shells of tear gas. They allegedly beat even those students who were inside the campus library and mosque. According to The Indian Express, the police action was a result of approximately 1000 protesters clashing with the police and six buses and 50 vehicles set on fire on Mathura Road, New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar and Sarai Julena.

Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar who accused Delhi Police of entering the college campus without permission, condemned the attacks, adding that over 200 students had been injured in the violence.

Usually choosing to be ‘apolitical’ during most times, this time some in Bollywood haven’t shied away from denouncing Delhi Police’s brutal attack on the Jamia students. A peek at everyone who hasn’t self-censored:

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

licking away at the emperor’s coat-tails, with a blind eye to your bleeding brother, you eat shit! pic.twitter.com/YcJ6dhAXZg — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) December 15, 2019

This is a picture of students from #JamiaMilia holding photos of #Ambedkar & #Gandhi opposing the #CAA2019 We haven’t forgotten our roots. And we will fight to regain the lost sanity of this proud country __ #StandWithJamia #Delhiviolence pic.twitter.com/gOCh0B7Cnw — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 15, 2019

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Its funny,i felt hey ali lets play it safe all these years. And now i cant. a lot of my colleagues may not speak up at all.But i pray we all realise there is no job no career above humanity. socho, aur time kam hai toh act fast.irrespective of your political ideologies right now — Ali Fazal M / ___ ___ ___ / ___ (@alifazal9) December 16, 2019

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?@RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/6l5ky5zbNt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 15, 2019

Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part. https://t.co/mJY06imbA4 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 15, 2019

In All THESE chaos of NRC and CAB, #CitizenshipAmendmentBill I am most concern and deeply saddened that the fundamental “identity” of ours as human is massacred. In this fight no body will win. Everybody will loose. The greatest loss of our times will be humanity itself. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) December 10, 2019

This is heartbreaking… In which civilized country is this normal ? Why such excessive force ? Who tear gases students studying inside a library? Nothing justifies this. https://t.co/fK2kX17Qqg — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2019

Even Hollywood actor John Cusack has tweeted out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Video from the assaults johncusack: pic.twitter.com/xIcqeKt09I” — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 16, 2019

The CAA protests have since spread to Delhi University, and several other colleges/universities across the country.