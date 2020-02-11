Not 'ABCD', Netflix's 'Yeh Ballet' Looks Like The Dance Film We Deserve

Sooni Taraporevala, director of Little Zizou (2008) and screenwriter of films like Salaam Bombay (1988) and The Namesake (2006), is coming out with a new Netflix film about two Bombay boys pursuing ballet. Yeh Ballet is based on Taraporevala’s own 2017 documentary of the same name, where she followed a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old’s dream of becoming the principal dancers of an American ballet company. The film has been adapted into a fictitious setting with characters emerging out of everyday Mumbai suburbs.

Starring Jim Sarbh and Vijay Maurya along with a bunch of new faces, the film promises to be an examination of class, especially in a city as conscious about it as Mumbai. Two young boys, Asif and Nishu, who come from the lower income group, are introduced to ballet, a dance form appropriated by the ultra-wealthy.

Yeh Ballet‘s trailer comes only a few weeks after Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D‘s release. While the latter has been turned into a cash-grabbing franchise with little regard for the art-form, Taraporevala’s film seems to care a little more about the young boys and their hunger to break away from their harsh realities. In that way, Yeh Ballet might even seem like a companion piece to Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy… except without an A-list cast.

Watch the trailer here:

Yeh Ballet releases on February 21 on Netflix.