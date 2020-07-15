Let's Hope 'Shakuntala Devi', Starring Vidya Balan, Isn't As Loud As Its Trailer

Hindi cinema’s track record with biopics might be atrocious, but does that mean things will never change? That’s one question gnawing at us as we watch the Shakuntala Devi trailer. Starring Vidya Balan in the title role, the film looks like another one of those Broadway musical adaptations of someone’s life. Director Anu Menon knows restraint, which she exhibited in Waiting (starring Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin, as the respective spouses of two comatose patients). She also knows loud, something we saw in the Amazon series, Four More Shots Please!

In the Shakuntala Devi trailer, it seems like Menon has chosen the latter approach to tell the life-story of India’s ‘human computer’. Devi’s story is a fascinating one, as she rose from her middle-class Indian setting to venture around the world outsmarting supercomputers. Getting married to a man (played by Jishu Sengupta) who she later found out was gay, made Devi one of India’s most vocal activists for India’s queer community. The trailer also seems to touching upon a fractured relationship between a mother and her daughter (played by Sanya Malhotra), which hopefully will be not be dealt in broad strokes, like they did in Raju Hirani’s Sanju.

However, there also seems to be an indifference in Vidya Balan’s portrayal of the character. She seems almost identical like she has been in her last few films – Mission Mangal and Tumhari Sulu. There’s a brazenness in Balan’s turn as Shakuntala Devi, that seems to be inspired by her Mission Mangal co-star, Akshay Kumar. She fully milks the whole ‘myself coming from village area’ aspect of Shakuntala Devi’s journey, reducing her to a type. Not all biopic protagonists need to be rooted in a grounded reality, but making them ‘entertaining’ at the cost of authentic is inexcusable.

A film about Shakuntala Devi could probably use more warmth, that seems to be missing from this trailer. We could probably show her for who she was, instead of turning her into a ‘mass hero’. It’s understandable that it is too much to ask of a Hindi film to innovate, rather than make a biopic that look like a montage of their life-story according to a Wikipedia page. But at least they can try to stay away from the most obvious tropes. Shakuntala Devi doesn’t seem to care too much. Let’s hope the final film is better than this trailer:

Shakuntala Devi will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 31