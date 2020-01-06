How Bollywood Showed Its Support To The Bleeding Students & Faculty Of JNU

Should Bollywood be speaking out against the CAA protests? It’s a question that has been hanging over the biggest Bollywood actors for the past few weeks. According to a report in the Indian Express, several masked goons entered the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and beat up students and faculty. Most of the high-profile Bollywood celebrities chose to look the other way.

There were some who chose to plug promotional material about their upcoming films though.

Ajay Devgn was sharing the 'making of' video from his upcoming film, Tanhaji.

Anil Kapoor is as usual… on top of the world about his latest film – Malang.

Deepika Padukone, who was at the receiving end of death threats during the Padmaavat protests, was busy promoting her own production.

An unusual girl.

Wanting a usual life.

Just like her co-star Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani too shared posters of her new film Malang.

A usually outspoken Vikrant Massey too chose to be quiet on the JNU violence.

