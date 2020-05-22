Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana's Very Own Tu Tu Main Main

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, a film that was supposed to release in April, has finally released its trailer. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Farrukh Jafar, Vijay Raaz and Srishti Shrivastava in the film’s principal roles, Gulabo Sitabo seems to be set around an odd pair of landlord/tenant tied together through an old house called Fatima Mahal.

Bachchan, who earlier played the role of a senile old man in Piku and an even older man in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out, is seen playing a similar role in the guise of heavy make-up. It’s a sort of homecoming for Khurrana, who began his career with Sircar’s Vicky Donor (2012). With six consecutive hits in the last two years, Khurrana is on a hot streak, with many looking forward to this one as well.

The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has been Sircar’s main collaborator since she too began as a screenwriter with 2012’s Vicky Donor. After Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, October, this will be the director-writer duo’s fifth film together.

Shoojit Sircar’s film probably didn’t plan on doing this, but after becoming the first A-list Hindi film to have its world premiere on a streaming platform, Gulabo Sitabo is indicating the start of a new era. Given the choice, most producers always chose the conventional model of releasing the film in the theatres, and six weeks later selling its rights to a streaming platform. But with close to 95% theatres shut around the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic, producers have been forced to consider going all the way with a streaming platform.

Especially a medium-budgeted film like Gulabo Sitabo, stands to gain with a move like this. Where it’s probably ‘sacrificing’ a stellar ROI, but at the same time flipping its downside into a best case scenario.

Here’s the trailer for Gulabo Sitabo:

Gulabo Sitabo will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 onwards.