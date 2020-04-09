AR Rahman & Team 'Delhi 6' Are Obviously Upset With Masakali 2.0, Like The Rest Of Us

Has anyone really seen AR Rahman lose his temper in public? The often zen-like music director finally seems to have lost his cool and honestly, can you even blame him?

Remixes have done, what day-to-day life couldn’t. After Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series (yet again!) became the subject of social media furore, after it dared to remix Masakali, even Rahman couldn’t ignore it. He put out this passive-aggressive tweet, where he asked his fans (pretty much the whole world) to ‘enjoy the original’.

Soon Rahman was joined by lyricist Prasoon Joshi and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, for whose Delhi 6, Rahman had originally composed the song. Mehra didn’t mince his words in his tweet while RTing Rahman, saying “#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums.”

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, lyricist Joshi put the remix on the conscience of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the music company behind the decimated remix featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The original song, sung by Mohit Chauhan, picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, became one of the most songs from an album that is widely considered one of Rahman’s best albums in the 2000s.

This whole remix pandemic has plagued Hindi cinema for a while now, ever since T-Series remixed Rahman’s much-loved Humma Humma in 2016. Looking at the circumstances, this one is expected to last long after the COVID-19 lockdown lifts.