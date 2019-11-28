An Amur Falcon Flew 6,000km Non-Stop From Manipur To Ethiopia

A male Amur falcon took off from Manipur to reach Africa after crossing the Arabian Sea. The falcon named Chiulon after one of the villages in Manipur spent a night in northeastern Tripura before flying non-stop to Ethiopia, crossing the Goa-Karnataka border.

It was radio-tagged by Wildlife Institute of India as part of a project to study the route of long-distance migratory birds.

Dr Suresh, who led a five-member WII team, told The Assam Tribune,

“Chiulon, which initially flew towards Ethiopia, came back to Somalia two days ago.”

Manipur’s forest and environment minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar said,

“The forest, wildlife, sanctuaries and water bodies of the district are the real assets.”

Protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the birds are considered harbinger of good harvest in parts of Nagaland and Manipur.