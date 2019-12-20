The Definitive List Of Best Malayalam Films Of 2019

The beginning of this decade witnessed a fresh trend in Malayalam cinema. An array of new directors, writers, actors and technicians entered the industry, which has been dominated by a few superstars and the larger-than-life narratives centred on them. As the decade comes to an end, it is heartening to see these new-comers making a mark in the industry. While the two superstars– Mohanlal and Mammootty– had their “100/200 crore-club” films, this year would be remembered for small films that made the cinephile in you walk away with a smile from the movie hall

Here, we take you through some of those films which you shouldn’t give a miss.

1.Kumbalangi Nights (Amazon Prime)

By this time, you might have seen this movie name in many of the “must-see” listicles or heard as a suggestion from your Malayali( or even non- Malayali) friend. One of the celebrated films of the year, Kumbalangi Nights is that rare film that shows how toxic masculinity harms the perpetrator more than the victim.

Debutant Madhu C Narayan’s movie delves into a dysfunctional family of three brothers who don’t seem to have the emotional ability to connect with each other. Things change when women, in different capacities, enter their life. One of the many reasons to watch this film is Fahad Faasil’s incredible turn as an emotionally unstable man who needs to feed on the fear of people around him. Also, Soubin Shahir, who plays the eldest brother, is is a revelation as the endearing oaf who doesn’t know how to show affection to his own brothers.

2.Virus (Amazon Prime)

The Aashiq Abu directorial is based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. Virus features an ensemble cast, including all the major contemporary Malayalam actors – Parvathy, Kunchako Boban, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Rima Kallingal, Asif Ali and Soubin Shahir. The film is not just a documentation of how the state machinery, doctors and local residents worked in tandem to contain the spread of the deadly virus. It also functions as thriller — even if you know how things unfolded, Aashiq manages to keep to you glued to the seats till the end. The makers have managed to infuse a strange sense of foreboding in the proceedings.

The last scene is a testimony to the humanitarian approach with which the makers have dealt such a sensitive subject. This is the Indian version of Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion. Only it’s better.

3.Jallikattu (Amazon Prime)

In Lijo Jose Pellissery’s award-winning film is, as the title suggests, about a bull. The film, based on Hareesh S short story, Maoist, is a strange, strange animal. It revolves around a bull that escapes a slaughterhouse and following leads to frenzy in the village.

Towards the end of the 95-minute long film, the line between men and blood-thirsty beasts gets blurred. The film got Lijo the Silver Peacock Award for the Best Director Award at the International Film Festival Of India.

4. Unda (Amazon Prime)

For those who have watched Newton, Unda’s premise might not be new. A team of policemen from Kerala are sent for election to a Maoist-affected area in Chhattisgarh. But what makes this Khalid Rahman-directorial interesting is the way it focuses on the fears of this group of policemen- none of them, even their team leader (played by Mammootty), have ever used a gun. The film also explores how hierarchy works within such a small team.

5.Uyare (Netfilx)

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently won appreciation from several quarters for calling out toxic masculinity in controversial film Arjun Reddy during Film Companion round table. In the interview she reiterated her stand that she will not be part of a film that will glorify toxic masculinity. For the last few decades, Malayalam cinema has consistently belting out misogynistic films . Uyare, on the contrary, is a study on a toxic relationship– in fact one of the very few films in Malayalam to deal with the issue. It is also the story of an acid attack survivor.

Pallavi Raveendran (played by Parvathy Tiruothu ) is an aspiring pilot and her career goes for a toss when the man she loves, throws acid on her. The film shows her journey as an acid attack survivor and confident woman who rebuilds herself from scratch. The writers Bobby-Sanjay and director Manu Ashokan have dealt the issue very sensitively. Watch this for the stellar performance by Parvathy.

6.Moothon

Geetu Mohandas’ award-winning film starring Nivin Pauly may start as a usual Mumbai Dharavi movie but goes on to become much more than that. The bilingual film (Malayalam and Hindi, the dialogues in the latter is written by Anurag Kashyap) is a thriller on one level, but what makes it even more significant is the portrayal of gay romance. Nivin And Roshan Mathew come up with brilliant performances. If you have seen the former in blockbuster Premam, then look for his new avatar in this film.

7. Ishq (Amazon Prime )

Kerala has seen several cases of moral policing, the incidents had even sparked the Kiss of Love protest in the state. Debutant Anurag Manohar film, which comes with the tag ‘Its not a love story’, shows a couple who are subjected to moral policing. Sachi and Vasudha, a young couple, are mentally and physically harassed by two men while on a road trip. The ‘so in love’ couple’s relationship also falters when a difficult situation unfolds.